Rising concerns over High-Density Housing in Truckee: is growth outpacing community needs?

TRUCKEE, Calif. — As Truckee grapples with California’s push for more affordable housing, a growing number of local residents, including homeowners John Kedzie and Jim Francis of Winter Creek, are sounding the alarm about the long-term impact of high-density developments on their small mountain town. Their concerns, initially raised in opposition to the recently approved Silver Creek Estates housing project, have now become part of a broader conversation about the future of growth and development in Truckee.

While the Silver Creek Estates proposal — which aims to add 40 rental units, including four deed-restricted for low-income tenants — has sparked local debate, it’s just one example of a much larger trend in the region. The rapid pace of high-density development, fueled in part by California’s High-Density Bonus Law, is reshaping Truckee and the surrounding areas, and residents fear that the rush to meet state housing mandates could leave behind important community considerations like traffic safety, infrastructure, and quality of life.

The Sun reached out to the Silver Creek Estates developer for comment but received no response.

“While we understand concerns about the pace of development, it’s important to clarify that Truckee’s overall growth rate remains very modest. High-density developments are only a portion of this growth and have been carefully planned to meet both State mandates and local needs,” Bron Roberts, Communications Program Manager for the Town of Truckee, said.

According to Roberts, between 2021 and 2023, the town experienced a decline in population growth. For the 2022-2023 period, the population decreased by 0.44%, while 77 new housing units were added. In the previous year, 2021-2022, the population declined by 1.53%, with 212 new housing units constructed. It is important to note that the site discussed was already zoned for 36 units, so the increase in housing units attributable to California’s High-Density Bonus Law was 4 units.

“If development wasn’t allowed, we wouldn’t have a house. But let’s work together with the town and developer. Is there a way to be more thoughtful about housing development in the town?” Francis said.

At the heart of the controversy is California’s High-Density Bonus Law, which encourages developers to build affordable housing by offering incentives like increased building heights, more units, and reduced parking requirements. Under this law, projects that include a certain percentage of affordable housing (designated for low-income tenants) are allowed to bypass local zoning restrictions.

California’s High-Density Bonus Law also includes provisions for specific types of housing, such as senior housing, and encourages the development of mixed-income communities. The most important aspect of the law is its state preemption, which takes precedence over local zoning ordinances. As a result, cities and counties, including Truckee, are required to approve qualifying projects that meet state requirements, even if they do not align with local zoning. This context is essential for understanding how these regulations shape local housing decisions, including those related to the Silver Creek Estates proposal.

While the law was designed to address California’s housing crisis by promoting affordable housing in areas of high demand, many local residents — including Kedzie and Francis — argue that it’s too broad and removes important local control over the development process.

“The High-Density Bonus law has taken away the town’s ability to make decisions that are in the best interest of the community,” Kedzie said. “Truckee’s needs are unique. What works in one part of the state doesn’t always work here.” For example, snow storage and removal, as well as severe traffic constraints, are challenges unique to Truckee, unlike cities such as San Francisco, Sacramento, and Oakland.

This tension between state mandates and local control is becoming more pronounced as multiple high-density projects, including affordable housing complexes, continue to be proposed throughout the area. Residents fear that the rush to meet state housing targets could lead to overdevelopment, inadequate infrastructure, and the loss of Truckee’s small-town charm.

“The Town of Truckee is committed to complying with California’s housing laws, including the requirements established under the California High-Density Bonus Law. This legislation mandates that municipalities facilitate the development of housing to meet statewide goals,” Roberts said. “Compliance is not optional—if the Town were to disregard these requirements, the State of California would likely pursue legal action. Such litigation could result in significant penalties and legal costs, which would ultimately burden local taxpayers. By adhering to these regulations, we are working to fulfill our legal obligations while avoiding unnecessary financial impacts on our community.”

The Silver Creek Estates project, which was recently approved by the Truckee Planning Commission, highlights some of the key concerns that have surfaced in response to high-density developments. Despite revisions to the original plan — including changes to building heights, parking, and snow storage — residents remain concerned about the lack of a comprehensive approach to traffic safety and infrastructure. With the addition of 40 new rental units, critics argue that the area’s roads, already congested during peak seasons, will be unable to handle the increased traffic.

While safety is one of the few areas where local governments have some discretion under state mandates, residents are frustrated that their concerns are often dismissed. At the recent planning commission meeting, over 50 community members showed up to voice their concerns, but most felt their input was overlooked.

Kedzie and Francis, and many of their neighbors in Winter Creek, are among those who believe that the town needs to take a step back and reconsider how growth is being managed.

According to Roberts, while the Town of Truckee acknowledges the desire to reassess growth management, it’s important to recognize that state legislation heavily limits local control over growth and zoning decisions. These changes were introduced in response to concerns that cities were hindering housing development through practices like downzoning. The state has since enacted laws to ensure all municipalities play a role in addressing the housing crisis, leaving little room for towns to independently adjust or scale back growth management strategies. As a result, Truckee is working within these legal frameworks to balance local priorities with state mandates.

The debate over the Silver Creek Estates project raises larger questions about how Truckee should address its housing crisis. While the town, like many others in California, is under pressure to build more affordable housing to meet state mandates, residents worry that the current approach may be missing the mark.

“If we’re going to build, it needs to be done thoughtfully,” Kedzie said. “Are 40 units in a single development really the right answer? What if it made more sense to build fewer units, but focus more on local worker housing vs Market Rate units?”

Roberts recognizes the importance of prioritizing housing for local workers and understands the desire to focus on this over market-rate developments. However, it’s important to acknowledge that the Town’s ability to make such decisions is now influenced by state mandates. These state requirements govern many aspects of housing development and do not specifically prioritize local workforce housing.

That said, the Town of Truckee is committed to finding ways to support local priorities within the framework set by the state. They are in the process of developing a Truckee-specific Density Bonus Program, which is outlined as an action item in the 2040 General Plan. Additionally, they have introduced a Deed Restriction for the New Housing Development Program, which offers incentives for developers who agree to reserve housing specifically for Truckee’s workforce. Through these efforts, they aim to strike a balance between meeting state requirements and addressing the housing needs of the Truckee community.

Beyond new housing and high-density development, Truckee has adopted a comprehensive approach to tackling the housing crisis. This includes a range of programs focused on preserving existing housing, supporting local workforce housing, and creating new affordable housing opportunities. Key programs include the Truckee Home Access Program, Accessory Dwelling Unit Program, Lease to Locals, Rooted Renters, and the Short-Term Rental Workforce Housing Token Program. Additional information about these initiatives can be found on the Town of Truckee website.

Kedzie and Francis also expressed concerns about the town’s 2040 General Plan, which is intended to guide growth and development in Truckee over the next two decades. The plan, which was adopted in May of 2023, focused on long-term strategies for sustainable growth, community engagement, and infrastructure improvement. However, with the recent changes to state housing laws, particularly the High-Density Bonus law, many feel the plan has been rendered less relevant.

“The town did a lot of work on the 2040 plan,” Francis said. “It was thoughtful and they spent a lot of money on it. The problem is, the second this density bonus law changed last year, that plan became a little obsolete because all these plans that they had got superseded by this density law.”

As Truckee navigates the complexities of balancing state mandates with local needs, residents like Kedzie and Francis argue that there must be a more collaborative approach to development. While they recognize the importance of addressing the housing shortage, they believe it’s possible to build affordable housing without compromising the town’s identity or the safety of its residents.

“The State’s housing laws are designed to address California’s housing crisis at a statewide level and do not account for the unique circumstances or challenges of individual cities or counties. These laws are uniformly applied across all jurisdictions, leaving little to no flexibility for local governments to modify or adapt them to better suit local conditions,” Roberts said. “While this can be challenging, the Town remains committed to navigating these requirements in a way that balances compliance with maintaining Truckee’s unique character and needs.”

The growing concern over high-density developments is part of a larger conversation about how Truckee can continue to grow without sacrificing its quality of life. As more projects move forward — from affordable housing complexes to workforce housing — the pressure on local leaders to balance state requirements with community input will only intensify.

“We live in Truckee and we want it to prosper and grow smartly,” Kedzie said. “Not just development for development’s sake.”

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.