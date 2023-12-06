Rite Aid Truckee store to close Dec. 10

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Rite Aid location at 11230 Donner Pass Rd, will close its doors December 10, 2023, many of its shelves are already bare.

On Oct. 15, 2023, the Rite Aid Corporation filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the District of New Jersey.

“Implementing the contemplated restructuring plan will significantly reduce the Company’s debt, increase its financial flexibility and enable it to execute on key initiatives. In connection with this, Rite Aid has initiated a voluntary court-supervised process under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code,” the companies announcement stated.

The Truckee Rite Aid is closing Dec. 10. Provided / Joey Griffo

Just over a month after the New York Times reported Rite Aid would close 154 stores, the employees of the Truckee location were notified their location would be added to the new list of stores to close from New Jersey to California.

The same day as the bankruptcy announced, Rite Air Corporation announced the appointment of Jeffrey S. Stein as the new Chief Executive Officer.

Bruce Bodaken, Rite Aid Chairman, stated, “After a thorough and thoughtful search process, the Board unanimously agreed that Jeff is the right executive to lead Rite Aid through its transformation. Jeff is a proven leader with a strong track record of guiding companies through financial restructurings. We look forward to benefitting from his contributions and leveraging his expertise as we strengthen Rite Aid’s foundation and position the business for long-term success.”

Truckee residents will have to rely on stores like CVS, Safeway and Raley’s for their pharmaceutical needs.

The Rite Aid location in South Lake Tahoe is also closing.

Rite Aid did not respond to requests for comment prior to publication.