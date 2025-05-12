Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe unveils property-wide transformation

TRUCKEE, Calif. –The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe emerges with new life following the completion of a two-year property transformation. The renovated property provides a modern mountain escape, blending contemporary luxury with design rooted in Lake Tahoe’s mountain-town charm.

“After an extensive two-year renovation, we’re thrilled to welcome new and returning guests to a new era of The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe,” said General Manager Colin Perry. “Inspired by the natural beauty of the Sierra, this transformation not only enhances the stay experience but also deepens the connection between our guests and this marvelous land through purposeful design that reflects our magnificent surroundings.”

The renovation, orchestrated by Premier Design and Johnson Studios, features an extensive redesign of the Living Room, now called the Living Room Lodge, dining and bar, reimagined guest rooms and suites, a new arrival experience with a beautiful upgrade to the welcome and registration areas, a renovation to the fitness center, new pool cabanas, a refresh to the property’s signature restaurant Manzanita, two new Topgolf Swing Suites, the new Alpine Market offering upscale snacks, beverages and boutique items, and redesigned meeting spaces.

Upgraded Guest Rooms and Suites

The Resort was originally built in 2006 and has served as a haven for skiers, snowboarders and outdoor explorers since opening. The updated guest rooms and suites were designed with these travelers in mind, offering a comfortable and inviting respite to unwind after a day of exploring.

The 170 upgraded rooms and suites reflect the local landscape with soothing earth tones inspired by pine forests and alpine vistas, natural textures, and panoramic windows that frame the forest, valley and slopeside of the mountain. In addition, the property offers Ritz-Carlton Residences with two, three and four-bedroom accommodations for friends and family gatherings, equipped with full kitchens, expansive living room, separate bedrooms, fireplaces, outdoor decks and more.

Reimaged Dining Concepts

The newly renovated slopeside dining destination, Manzanita, is where mountain elegance meets culinary craftsmanship. Inspired by the rugged beauty of Lake Tahoe, the space offers a rustic yet eminent atmosphere with exposed stone walls balanced with large wooden beams across the ceiling, a large stone fireplace in the center of the restaurant, and an oval bar offering a communal space where guests can sip and linger. Masterfully crafted by Chef de Cuisine Edgar Palau and Executive Chef Christopher Bean, Manzanita’s menu captures the culinary spirit of California, incorporating organic, locally grown produce whenever possible. Menu highlights include the 32oz Dry Aged Côte de Boeuf, Fresh Ahi Tuna Tiradito, and Double Cut Heritage Pork Chop.

The resort’s setting for gathering and relaxing, the reimagined Living Room Lodge features plush furnishings, a large fireplace in the center of the room for collaborating and connecting, and panoramic views of the surrounding alpine forest for wildlife spotting and bird watching. The main addition that returning guests will notice and love is the expansive u-shaped bar with a sleek marble top and cool leather seating facing floor to ceiling windows with prime views of the mountain terrain. The center of the bar features an intricate cascade chandelier with suspended wildflowers pressed within drops of crystal that glisten in the sun and evening light. The seasonally rotating menu at the Living Room Lodge pays tribute to Northern California’s rich culinary bounty from freshly caught trout to hand-picked mushrooms. Guests can enjoy an impressive beverage menu with wines from the nearby wine county and brews from local and regional distilleries in California, Oregon, and Utah.

New Spaces for Gathering and Fun

Offering new ways for guests and families to bond, The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe recently launched two Topgolf Swing Suites with a private sports entertainment simulator for golf, baseball, soccer, dodgeball, and more. The suites feature a massive HDTV screen and equipment for the desired sport, a personal guest experience attendant, shuffleboard station, and a gameday-inspired food and beverage menu. The property also recently introduced the Alpine Exchange Boutique, which features a curated collection of apparel, accessories, and luxury travel essentials, curated for the discerning fashion enthusiast. Exclusive experiences are available to reserve just for you, including new private firepits and luxury cabanas. Both seats up to 6 people, each with special menus to select your favorites and enjoy the views and the company.



Crafted with wellness travelers in mind, the fitness center has also undergone extensive renovations that allow for workouts of all styles and fitness levels. The fitness center now includes new top-of-the-line Technogym equipment with QR codes on the machines to download the Technogym app and track a workout, heart rate and other features. The refreshed space also features five Peloton Bikes, seven treadmills, four stairmasters, a Smith Machine, a leg room with six new machines, and a dedicated area for fitness classes, including strength & conditioning and yoga. Beyond the yoga studios lies an expansive deck with views up the majestic mountain for guests to take a moment to rest and reflect in comfortable rocking chairs.

In addition to its ski-in-ski-out access, the property is an ideal year-round destination offering a variety of activities to enjoy during every season. Reopening in May for the summer season, The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe is home to the Lake Club, The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe, offering direct beach access to North Shore Lake Tahoe, complimentary kayaks and paddle boards, access to MasterCraft boat rentals, gourmet food and beverage offerings to enjoy lakeside, and complimentary shuttle transportation to and from the resort.

For more information on The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe or to book, please visit http://www.ritzcarlton.com/laketahoe or call 800.241.3333.