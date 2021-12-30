RMU store opens in Truckee

RMU in Truckee currently holds music nights three times a week, with music playing Fridays and Saturdays, and open mic nights on Wednesdays.

RMU celebrated its opening day on Dec. 11 by throwing an apres ski style party to benefit the Shane McConkey Foundation, which seeks to expand environmental education geared toward the Tahoe Truckee community. The event raised $2,200 for the foundation.

“I felt like Truckee has been missing that apres lifestyle, ski-and-snowboard vibe, so I wanted to have a party that really showcased the history of this town, said RMU Truckee store manager Robby Burleson. ”That we are a ski town, and that this is an apres spot.”

All future events held by RMU are expected to raise funds for local nonprofits.

“As a positive impact company, we are thrilled to be joining the Truckee community where we can help employ the local workforce, offer employee housing, and work with nonprofit organizations to increase awareness and support the causes we and the town believe in,” said RMU CEO Mike Waesche in a July news release. “Truckee has one of the most impressive ski and (Mountain Bike Town) communities in the world, and we’re honored to join and contribute to the progression of the outdoor industry in Truckee.”

The ski and bike shop hosts a different concept than most outdoor retail stores. In addition to offering customers a full retail and tune shop, RMU also has a fully stocked bar and restaurant, which includes different apres style meal specials almost every day.

The store also currently holds music nights three times a week, with music playing Fridays and Saturdays, and open mic nights on Wednesdays.

The company boasts a commitment to sustainability, with a goal to become carbon neutral by 2025.

All of RMU’s skis are packaged with recyclable materials, and are made in a hydro-renewable factory based in Oslo, Sweden.

“We’re working with carbon-offsetting companies actively now to try and be able to reduce our footprint,” said Burleson.

Burleson believe that the shop provides a different experience from any other outdoor retail store in the region.

“There are no other concept locations like RMU in the world right now… you’re actively drinking a beer or eating some food inside a retail shop,” said Burleson.

RMU is at 10292 Donner Pass Road in Truckee.

Elizabeth White is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at ewhite@sierrasun.com