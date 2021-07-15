RMU to open Truckee location

Locals and visitors will soon have another option for retail, ski and bike tuning, as well as food and drink.

RMU Outdoors, an employee-owned company that builds skis, packs, gear, and other apparel, is set to open a concept store this fall in downtown Truckee.

“As a positive impact company, we are thrilled to be joining the Truckee community where we can help employ the local workforce, offer employee housing, and work with nonprofit organizations to increase awareness and support the causes we and the town believe in,” said RMU CEO Mike Waesche in a news release. “Truckee has one of the most impressive ski and MTB communities in the world, and we’re honored to join and contribute to the progression of the outdoor industry in Truckee.”

RMU, which has concept stores in Breckenridge, Colorado, and Whistler, Canada, will offer customers a full retail and tune shop complemented by a bar, restaurant, and outdoor patio with live music. The combination of a shop and restaurant will be located at the historic Kruger-White House at 10292 Donner Pass Road. The Kruger-White House, built in 1874, has been home to a number of businesses throughout the years, including a restaurant, office space, hair salon, a florist shop, and most recently, Tahoe Mountain Brewing, which permanently closed its Truckee location earlier in the year.

“Keeping the integrity and preservation of the building is a huge priority as we undergo renovations in updating the property to fit the RMU culture,” said RMU Truckee General Manager Robby Burleson in a news release. “It’s an experience people from all over the world will enjoy. You can feel the history and energy of the past, mixed with the culture and outdoor lifestyle of today, making it an incomparable experience you won’t forget.”





Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643