Road closures planned next week for tree removal

The Truckee Donner Public Utility District continues to respond to the catastrophic wildfires in California by investing in electric system reliability and wildfire prevention.

One critical activity is vegetation management. The district’s board has increased its budget from $350,000 in 2018 to $1.5 million in 2021. Work includes removal of trees, which pose a risk to the district’s electric infrastructure and could cause a wildfire.

The utility district has identified two large trees, which pose a wildfire and safety danger to the community and must be removed. Work will require a large crane and multi-hour road closures on Donner Pass Road, near Tahoe Donner Beach, from 4 to 11 p.m. Tuesday. Road closures will also impact Glenshire and Olympic Heights neighborhoods from 6 to 11 p.m. Wednesday near Donner Pass Road, by Rock & Rose Nursery.

“TDPUD’s dedicated staff works hard to keep everyone safe. These tree removal projects are necessary to prevent a possible catastrophic wildfire,” said Joe Horvath, the district’s electric utility director and assistant general manager. “We apologize for any inconveniences caused by the temporary road closures, and please drive slowly and help keep our workers safe.”

The Truckee Donner Public Utility District works closely with Truckee and local emergency response agencies to plan road closures. This includes placement of signage at the main entrances to each neighborhood a week before each road closure, along with detour signs during the work.





For more information, visit http://www.tdpud.org or call the district’s customer service number at 530-587-3896.