Road conditions deteriorating, chains required on I-80 west of Truckee

Traffic being monitored on Interstate 80 at Donner Lake.

Provided/Caltrans

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Road conditions are deteriorating fast in the Truckee-Tahoe region.

The wintry storm has reached the region and is dumping snow leading to several crashes on area highways.

Since just after 1:30 p.m. the California Highway Patrol has responded to seven separate incidents on Interstate 80 and California State Route 20, including reports of “Slid off roadway,” “Car off roadway, not visible,” “Spun out, hit embankment.”

For eastbound traffic on I-80, Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel drive with snow tires from 2.1 miles east of Baxter to the Donner Lake interchange.

Eastbound trucks are being screened at Applegate and drivers must have chains in their possession in order to proceed.

For westbound travelers, traffic has been temporarily reduced to one lane 3 miles west of Gold Run at Secret Town due to an overturned vehicle.

All westbound trucks are being screened 5 miles west of Reno at Mogul. Drivers must have chains.

In Truckee, a tree has fallen across the roadway at 3135 Fabian Way according to the CHP.

A winter parking ban went into effect on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and lasts through April 30, according to the Truckee Police Department. The ban prohibits parking on Town of Truckee roads and right-of-ways. The purpose is to allow for unobstructed winter snow removal and ice control operations.

“Please remember it is not enough to be behind the snow poles, you must park out of the public right-of-way,” said the department in a Facebook post.

Chains are required on California State Route 267 from Kings Beach to Northstar and on Mount Rose Highway/Nevada State Route 431 near Incline Village.