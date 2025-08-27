Road crews out in force cleaning flood debris as flood watch continues

LAKE TAHOE, Nev. – Road crews continue to clean debris after an intense thunderstorm Tuesday resulted in localized flooding, washing debris across numerous roadways around Lake Tahoe. Agencies continue to monitor vulnerable locations as a flood watch remains in the area until 10 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Incline Village was significantly impacted on Tuesday with North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District (NLTFPD) units, in coordination with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Washoe County Roads, and U.S. Forest Service personnel responding to multiple flooding and weather-related incidents.

Flooding impacted the Northwood and Village Blvd. area, resulting in water flowing over the roadway due to a blocked culvert. Crews responded to clear the culvert of debris and mitigate the flooding.

Two residences were impacted by flooding in the area of McDonald Drive and Donna Drive. NLTFPD engine crews diverted water away from the homes using sandbags and hand tools.

The Incline Village Community Hospital parking lot received significant debris due to Wood Creek overflowing its bank at Alder Avenue.

The Nevada Department of Transportation, which maintains state highways such as U.S. 50 and State Routes 28, and 431, reports minimal impacts from the storm, attributing it to highway maintenance crews regularly monitoring and clearing highway drainage infrastructure before, during and after storms.

However, the intense storms did bring light stormwater across highways in a few areas, including on Kingsbury Grade near South Benjamin Drive. NDOT crews were on site Wednesday to clear storm-related debris from the roadside and will continue to patrol and clear storm related impacts.

California Highway Patrol – Truckee has reported a mudslide at westbound I-80 near Floriston on Wednesday afternoon. CalTrans has crews currently on site cleaning it up.

NDOT warns roadways conditions can change quickly in stormy weather and offers the following safe driving tips: