Road work on Highway 89 through the end of June, expect delays

CAMP RICHARDSON — Motorists should expect delays on State Highway 89 just north of Camp Richardson as work is under way to repair the roadway, Caltrans said in a press release.

Caltrans is grinding and repaving a two-mile section of the highway from Fallen Leaf Road to Cascade Road, replacing about 2,500 tons of asphalt, the release states.

Work started this week and is expected to continue through the end of the month. The schedule is Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and motorists should expect delays of up to 20 minutes, according to the release. Weather or other unexpected events could delay the schedule.

For real-time traffic information, go to http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ or download the free Caltrans QuickMap app from the App Store or Google Play.

Source: Caltrans