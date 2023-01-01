Roads out of Basin open; chains required

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – All roads in and out of Lake Tahoe, except Mt. Rose Highway are open.

Only four wheel and all wheel drive vehicles or cars with snow chains are allowed to travel on the roads.

Mt. Rose Highway from the Incline Village to Mt. Rose Summit is closed but Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe is still accessible from Reno.

State Route 89 is closed at Emerald Bay.

For updated road conditions, visit http://www.nvroads.com or https://roads.dot.ca.gov/roadscell.php