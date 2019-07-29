Roadwork schedule: July 28 – August 3, 2019

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 89 (Placer County): Work continues on a $35 million project in Tahoe City to build a new Truckee River bridge east of the Caltrans Maintenance Yard with roundabouts on either end of the realignment, drainage improvements, paving and a shared-use path connection. For more information, visit: http://www.fannybridge.org

State Route 89 (Placer County) from Granlibakken Road to the Caltrans Tahoe City Maintenance Yard: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 10 p.m. Sunday to 9 a.m. Monday and 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday for roundabout construction and utility work.

State Routes 28/89 (El Dorado and Placer County): Work continues on a $4.8 million project to remove dead and dying trees from State Routes 28 and 89 in various locations of El Dorado and Placer counties. Completion is expected this fall.

State Route 89 (El Dorado County) from Luther Pass to the Placer County line: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control at various locations from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to noon Friday for tree removal work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work continues on a $4.7 million project to install drainage sand traps and maintenance vehicle pullouts in various locations on U.S. Highway 50 from Riverton (Ice House Road) to Kyburz. Completion is expected this fall.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from Alder Creek Road to Silver Fork Road: Motorists can expect lane restrictions at various locations from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday for drainage work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work continues on a $14.1 million project to replace the Echo Summit Sidehill Viaduct, located 7 miles west of South Lake Tahoe. This project is replacing the current bridge, built in 1939, with a new structure to meet current design and safety standards. Completion is expected in fall of 2020. For more information, visit http://www.way2tahoe.com

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from the Caltrans Echo Summit Maintenance Yard to Johnson Pass Road (east end): Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 9 p.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday, 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday and 6 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday for drilling work.

U.S. Highway 50 and State Route 89 (El Dorado County): Work continues on a $6.2 million project to convert the existing “T” intersection of U.S. Highway 50 and State Route 89 in Meyers into a three-legged roundabout with a westbound bypass lane. This project will reduce the number and/or severity of collisions at the intersection. Completing is expected this fall. Work is being done behind k-rail. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work continues on a $57 million project from the “Y” intersection at State Route 89 to the Trout Creek Bridge in South Lake Tahoe. This project is building new drainage systems to collect and treat stormwater runoff, rebuilding curbs, gutters and sidewalks, widening the highway to allow for bike lanes and resurfacing the roadway. Completion is expected this fall.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from the Trout Creek Bridge to Silver Dollar Avenue: Motorists can expect traffic shifts with shoulder closures around the clock from 5 a.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Friday for curb, gutter, sidewalk and electrical work.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 89 (Placer County) from Granlibakken Road to Fairway Drive in Tahoe City: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday and 7 p.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday for paving work.

State Route 49 (El Dorado County) from Bradley Drive to Fowler Lane: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for miscellaneous highway construction.

State Route 49 (El Dorado County) at the Weber Creek Bridge: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday for guardrail work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) between Riverton and Phillips: Eastbound motorists can the #2 lane and right shoulder closed at various locations from 8 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 p.m. Thursday to noon Friday for guardrail replacement work.

State Route 193 (El Dorado County) from Chili Bar to Rock Creek Road: Motorists can intermittent one-way traffic control from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday for guardrail work.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 1-800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans’ “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

Source: Caltrans

