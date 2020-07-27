Roadwork schedule through August 1

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer/Nevada Counties) at various locations from Cisco Grove to Soda Springs: An $11.3 million project to repair and fortify the existing I-80 shoulders and embankments to minimize future maintenance repair and prevent further damage to the existing roadway caused by melting snow and snow plow activities. New concrete gutters are also being installed along the project route.

July 26 – August 1

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Farad to Acid Flat Bridge: An $12.9 million Farad Ditch Slope Stabilization project will restore the Farad Ditch by extending the collection area. Construction will also include regrading of the slope by means of roadway excavation, rock excavation, and controlled blasting.

Interstate 80 (Placer/Nevada Counties) from Kingvale to Soda Springs: Eastbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures around the clock from 6 p.m. Sunday through noon Friday for roadway excavation. Westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures around the clock from 8 p.m. Sunday through 7 a.m. Friday.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Cisco Grove to Kingvale: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for roadway excavation.

July 27 – July 31

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Farad to Acid Flat Bridge: Westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday for roadway excavation.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 20 (Nevada County) from the State Route 49 junction at Uren Street to the Interstate 80 junction: Motorists may expect intermittent, one-way traffic control from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday for a striping operation.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the chain-on/off areas in Truckee to the State Route 89 separation: Motorists may expect shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, around the clock Wednesday and Thursday, and midnight to 4 p.m. Friday for electrical work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the State Route 89 separation to the chain-on area near Donner Lake Interchange: Westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and partial ramp closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursdayfor a fog seal operation.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) near the CHP Donner Pass Inspection Facility: Motorists may expect partial ramp and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, around the clock Wednesday and Thursday, and midnight to 4 p.m. Friday for electrical work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Yuba Gap to Emigrant Gap: Westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday for drainage cleaning.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Sierra College Boulevard to the Brace Road Overcrossing: Eastbound motorists may expect lane and shoulder closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for a paving operation.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the State Route 193 separation: Eastbound motorists may expect a partial ramp closure from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday for traffic signal and utility work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Werner Road Overcrossing to Ophir Road: Eastbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for a paving operation.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Bell Road to Dry Creek Road: Eastbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and ramp closures from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for a paving operation.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Weimar Cross Road Overcrossing: Motorists may expect lane and ramp closures from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday for a bridge inspection.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Magra Overhead: Motorists may expect #2 lane closures from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdayfor a bridge inspection.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Magra to Crystal Springs: Eastbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Tuesday for drainage cleaning and guardrail repair.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

Source: Caltrans