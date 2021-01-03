Roadwork schedule through January 9

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the I-80/SR 49 interchange to Dry Creek Road: Construction began June 17, 2019 on a $42.4 million project in Auburn. The project will rehabilitate existing pavement and drainage, improve operational features and upgrade pedestrian and bicycle facilities. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled this week.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Woodridge Drive to Linton Lane: Construction began July 27 on a $3.8 million safety improvement project on State Route 49 near Wolf Road and Combie Road. Caltrans is constructing a northbound and southbound acceleration lane and adding other safety and operational improvement elements. Work will primarily be performed along shoulders behind concrete barriers, with minimal impacts to traffic. Major work on the project is complete with final electrical work anticipated in January.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Auburn Road to Alta Sierra Drive: Vegetation work is beginning for a $4.3 million safety improvement project on State Route 49 near Round Valley Road and Quail Creek Drive. Caltrans is constructing a two-way left turn lane with an increased 8-foot-wide southbound shoulder. Major construction work is expected in spring 2021. This project is currently in winter suspension.

Interstate 80 (Placer/Nevada Counties) between Alta and Floriston: A $6.6 million structure maintenance project will replace polyester concrete overlays and joint seals on 11 bridges. The project will extend the life of the bridge decks by sealing them off to moisture and fix rutting in the concrete overlays caused by heavy freight and vehicle travel. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled this week.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Farad to the Acid Flat Bridge: An $12.9 million Farad Ditch Slope Stabilization project will restore the Farad Ditch by extending the collection area. Construction will also include regrading of the slope by means of roadway excavation, rock excavation, and controlled blasting.

January 4 – January 8

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Farad to the Acid Flat Bridge: Westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 6 a.m. to noon Friday for roadway excavation.

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from Maple Way to You Bet Road: A $27.1 million safety improvement project will realign several curves, widen shoulders, add a southbound left turn pocket at Greenhorn Access Road and improve the clear recovery zone, allowing errant vehicles to regain control. This project is currently in winter suspension.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 28 (Placer County) between Ridgewood Road and Center Street: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for utility work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Riverside Avenue/Auburn Boulevard to Sierra College Boulevard: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday through Friday morning for a sweeping operation.

Interstate 80 (Sacramento/Placer Counties) from Madison Avenue to Cirby Way: Motorists may expect intermittent right shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for electrical work.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

Source: Caltrans