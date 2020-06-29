Roadwork schedule through July 4

Most traffic-interfering work will be restricted from 6 a.m. July 2 until 8 p.m. Monday, July 6 due to the July Fourth holiday.

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the I-80/SR 49 interchange to Dry Creek Road: Construction began June 17, 2019 on a $40.5 million project in Auburn. The project will rehabilitate existing pavement and drainage, improve operational features and upgrade pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

June 28 – July 2

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Farad to Acid Flat Bridge: A $12.9 million Farad Ditch Slope Stabilization project will restore the Farad Ditch by extending the collection area. Construction will also include regrading of the slope by means of roadway excavation, rock excavation, and controlled blasting.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the Interstate 80 junction to Palm Avenue: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday for electrical work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Nevada Street/Marguerite Mine Road to Dry Creek Road: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday for electrical, curb and sidewalk work.

June 29 – July 1

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Farad to Acid Flat Bridge: Westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for roadway excavation.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer/Nevada Counties) from Kingvale to Soda Springs: Westbound motorists may expect shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Wednesday for shoulder work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the Donner Summit Rest Area to Soda Springs: Motorists may expect a right shoulder closure from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday for fence work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada/Placer Counties) from Donner Pass Road in Truckee to Kingvale: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures around the clock from midnight Sunday through 9 a.m. Thursday for grinding and paving work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Ophir Road to the Werner Road Overcrossing: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday for electrical work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Dry Creek Road to Bell Road: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday for electrical work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Magra to Kingvale: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for a striping operation.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Soda Springs to Big Bend/Rainbow: Motorists may expect lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Wednesday for k-rail installation, shoulder work and roadway excavation.

State Route 89 (Nevada County) from the Interstate 80 junction to West River Street: Motorists may expect lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday for guardrail repair.

State Route 89 (Nevada/Sierra Counties) from the Interstate 80 junction to Cottonwood Road: Motorists may expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Wednesday for vegetation work.

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from Henderson Street to the State Route 49 junction: Southbound motorists may expect lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday for emergency work.

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from Bear River to Orchard Springs Road: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control and shoulder closures around the clock Sunday through Thursday for grinding and paving work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Carriage Road to Ladybird Drive: Northbound motorists may expect one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday for electrical work.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

Source: Caltrans