Roadwork schedule through September 12

Most traffic-interfering work will be restricted from 6 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8 due to the Labor Day holiday.

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

September 9 – September 12

Interstate 80 (Placer/Nevada Counties) between Alta and Floriston: A $6.6 million structure maintenance project will replace polyester concrete overlays and joint seals on 11 bridges. The project will extend the life of the bridge decks by sealing them off to moisture and fix rutting in the concrete overlays caused by heavy freight and vehicle travel.

September 9 – September 11

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) between the Interstate 80/State Route 89 separation and the Interstate 80/State Route 89/State Route 267 separation: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, and 6 a.m. to noon Thursday through Friday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) between Baxter and Blue Canyon: A $3.5 million project will replace existing concrete slabs that have deteriorated and cracked. Individual slab replacement provides a smoother ride for motorists and extends the life of the interstate.

September 8 – September 11

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Blue Canyon to Baxter: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and ramp closures from 6 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday for slab replacement.

Interstate 80 (Placer/Nevada Counties) at various locations from Cisco Grove to Soda Springs: An $11.3 million project to repair and fortify the existing I-80 shoulders and embankments to minimize future maintenance repair and prevent further damage to the existing roadway caused by melting snow and snow plow activities. New concrete gutters are also being installed along the project route.

September 9 – September 11

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Rainbow to Cisco Grove: Westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday for pavement work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Rainbow to Kingvale: Eastbound motorists may expect right shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday, and 6 a.m. to noon Friday for curb and gutter work.

Interstate 80 (Placer/Nevada Counties) from Soda Springs to Kingvale: Westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday for shoulder work and roadway excavation. Eastbound motorists may expect around the clock #2 lane and shoulder closures from 10 p.m. Tuesday through noon Friday for roadway excavation.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Farad to Acid Flat Bridge: An $12.9 million Farad Ditch Slope Stabilization project will restore the Farad Ditch by extending the collection area. Construction will also include regrading of the slope by means of roadway excavation, rock excavation, and controlled blasting.

September 8 – September 11

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Farad to Acid Flat Bridge: Westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday, and 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday for roadway excavation.

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from Maple Way to You Bet Road: A $27.1 million safety improvement project will realign several curves, widen shoulders, add a southbound left turn pocket at Greenhorn Access Road and improve the clear recovery zone, allowing errant vehicles to regain control.

September 8 – September 11

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from Maple Way to Greenhorn Access Road: Motorists may expect reversing, one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday for vegetation work.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 267 (Placer County) at Airport Road/Schaffer Mill Road: Northbound motorists may expect a long-term shoulder closure through September 2020 for sidewalk work.

State Route 267 (Placer County) from Airport Road/Schaffer Mill Road to one mile before Northstar Drive: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday for paving work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Interstate 80/State Route 49 separation: Westbound motorists may expect a full ramp closure from 9 p.m. 6 a.m. Tuesday through Friday for electrical work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Cape Horn Overcrossing: Motorists may expect intermittent lane closures on the interstate and on local cross streets from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday for drainage work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) at Donner Pass Road in Truckee: Westbound motorists may expect a full ramp closure from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday through Friday for utility work.

State Route 20 (Nevada County) at Idaho Maryland Road: Westbound motorists may expect a full off-ramp closure from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday for drainage work.

State Route 20 (Nevada County) at Brunswick Road: Eastbound motorists may expect a full off-ramp closure from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday for drainage work.

State Route 20 (Nevada County) from Brunswick Road to Gold Flat Road: Westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday for vegetation work.

State Route 20 (Nevada County) at Gold Flat Road: Westbound motorists may expect a full on-ramp closure from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday for drainage work.

State Route 20 (Nevada County) from the Sacramento Street off-ramp to the Broad Street Overcrossing: Eastbound motorists may expect lane and shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday for sign work.

State Route 20 (Nevada County) from east of Steep Hill Road to Willow Valley Road: Eastbound motorists may expect intermittent shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday for vegetation work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Sweetland Road to Oak Tree Road: Motorists may expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday for vegetation work.

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from Dalmatian Drive to Brunswick Road: Motorists may expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday for utility work.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

Source: Caltrans