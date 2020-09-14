Roadwork schedule through September 19

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the I-80/SR 49 interchange to Dry Creek Road: Construction began June 17, 2019 on a $42.4 million project in Auburn. The project will rehabilitate existing pavement and drainage, improve operational features and upgrade pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

September 13 – September 18

Interstate 80 (Placer/Nevada Counties) between Alta and Floriston: A $6.6 million structure maintenance project will replace polyester concrete overlays and joint seals on 11 bridges. The project will extend the life of the bridge decks by sealing them off to moisture and fix rutting in the concrete overlays caused by heavy freight and vehicle travel.

September 14 – September 17

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) at the Truckee River Bridge in Floriston: Motorists may expect full ramp closures from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) between Baxter and Blue Canyon: A $3.5 million project will replace existing concrete slabs that have deteriorated and cracked. Individual slab replacement provides a smoother ride for motorists and extends the life of the interstate.

September 13 – September 18

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Blue Canyon to Baxter: Motorists may expect around the clock, intermittent lane closures for slab replacement and concrete work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at Baxter: Eastbound motorists may expect a full ramp closure from 6 p.m. Wednesday through midnight Friday for concrete work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at Drum Forebay: Motorists may expect full ramp closures from 6 p.m. Monday through midnight Wednesday for concrete work.

Interstate 80 (Placer/Nevada Counties) at various locations from Cisco Grove to Soda Springs: An $11.3 million project to repair and fortify the existing I-80 shoulders and embankments to minimize future maintenance repair and prevent further damage to the existing roadway caused by melting snow and snow plow activities. New concrete gutters are also being installed along the project route.

September 13 – September 19

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Rainbow to Cisco Grove: Westbound motorists may expect an around the clock #2 lane closure from 6 a.m. Sunday through 7 a.m. Saturday for drainage work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Rainbow to Kingvale: Eastbound motorists may expect right shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday for miscellaneous work.

Interstate 80 (Placer/Nevada Counties) from Soda Springs to Kingvale: Westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday for shoulder work and roadway excavation. Eastbound motorists may expect an around the clock #2 lane and shoulder closure from 6 a.m. Monday through noon Friday for roadway excavation.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Farad to the Acid Flat Bridge: An $12.9 million Farad Ditch Slope Stabilization project will restore the Farad Ditch by extending the collection area. Construction will also include regrading of the slope by means of roadway excavation, rock excavation, and controlled blasting.

September 14 – September 18

Interstate 80 (Nevada/Sierra Counties) from the Nevada state line to Hirschdale Road: Motorists may expect delays of up to 30 minutes and round-robin CHP traffic escorts from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday for rock excavation work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Farad to the Acid Flat Bridge: Westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane closure from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. for roadway excavation.

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from Maple Way to You Bet Road: A $27.1 million safety improvement project will realign several curves, widen shoulders, add a southbound left turn pocket at Greenhorn Access Road and improve the clear recovery zone, allowing errant vehicles to regain control.

September 14 – September 18

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from Maple Way to Greenhorn Access Road: Motorists may expect reversing, one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for vegetation work.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 89 (Nevada County) from Rainbow Drive to Sage Hen Road: Motorists may expect intermittent, one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday for miscellaneous work.

State Route 89 (Placer County) from Goose Meadow Campground to Cabin Creek Road: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for pavement work.

State Route 267 (Placer County) at Airport Road/Schaffer Mill Road: Northbound motorists may expect a long-term shoulder closure through September 2020 for sidewalk work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) at Donner Pass Road in Truckee: Westbound motorists may expect a full ramp closure from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday for paving work. Eastbound motorists may expect a full ramp closure from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday for paving work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) at Overland Trail: Westbound motorists may expect a full ramp closure from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday for paving work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the CHP Donner Pass Inspection Facility to the Truckee River: Eastbound motorists may expect intermittent lane, median and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for electrical work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Sierra College Boulevard to the Brace Road Overcrossing: Motorists may expect intermittent lane, median and shoulder closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for electrical work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Interstate 80/State Route 49 separation: Westbound motorists may expect a full ramp closure from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for electrical work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at Weimar Cross Road: Westbound motorists may expect a #2 lane closure from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at Magra Road: Eastbound motorists may expect intermittent lane closures from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, and westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane closures from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday for bridge work.

State Route 20 (Nevada County) from Brunswick Road to Gold Flat Road: Westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday for utility work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Old Downieville Highway to the South Yuba River: Motorists may expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for drainage work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Oak Tree Road to Moonshine Road: Motorists may expect intermittent, one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday for drainage work.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from the Rocky Rest Campground to Ladies Canyon: Motorists may expect intermittent, reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for bridge work.

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from Cedar Ridge Road to Rattlesnake Road: Motorists may expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday for Nevada Irrigation District utility work.

State Route 174 (Nevada County) at Silver Way/Empire Street: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7:30 a.m. to noon Monday for sign work.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

Source: Caltrans