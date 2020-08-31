Roadwork schedule through September 5

Most traffic-interfering work will be restricted from 6 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8 due to the Labor Day holiday.

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the I-80/SR 49 interchange to Dry Creek Road: Construction began June 17, 2019 on a $42.4 million project in Auburn. The project will rehabilitate existing pavement and drainage, improve operational features and upgrade pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

August 30 – September 4

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the Interstate 80 junction to Dry Creek Road: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for electrical work, roadway excavation, and curb and sidewalk work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Woodridge Drive to Linton Lane: Construction began July 27 on a $3.8 million safety improvement project on State Route 49 near Wolf Road and Combie Road. Caltrans is constructing a northbound and southbound acceleration lane and adding other safety and operational improvement elements. Work will primarily be performed along shoulders behind concrete barriers, with minimal impacts to traffic. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled this week.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) between Baxter and Blue Canyon: A $3.5 million project will replace existing concrete slabs that have deteriorated and cracked. Individual slab replacement provides a smoother ride for motorists and extends the life of the interstate.

Interstate 80 (Placer/Nevada Counties) at various locations from Cisco Grove to Soda Springs: An $11.3 million project to repair and fortify the existing I-80 shoulders and embankments to minimize future maintenance repair and prevent further damage to the existing roadway caused by melting snow and snow plow activities. New concrete gutters are also being installed along the project route.

August 31 – September 4

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Rainbow to Cisco Grove: Westbound motorists may expect around the clock #2 lane and shoulder closures from midnight Sunday through 11 p.m. Friday for drainage work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Rainbow to Kingvale: Eastbound motorists may expect right shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday for miscellaneous work.

Interstate 80 (Placer/Nevada Counties) from Soda Springs to Kingvale: Westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday for shoulder work and roadway excavation.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Farad to Acid Flat Bridge: An $12.9 million Farad Ditch Slope Stabilization project will restore the Farad Ditch by extending the collection area. Construction will also include regrading of the slope by means of roadway excavation, rock excavation, and controlled blasting.

August 31 – September 4

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Farad to Acid Flat Bridge: Westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday for roadway excavation.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Farad to Boca Bridge: Eastbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday for roadway excavation.

Interstate 80 (Sierra/Nevada Counties) from the Nevada state line to Hirschdale Road: Motorists may expect delays of up to 30 minutes and round-robin CHP traffic escorts from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday for rock excavation work.

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from Maple Way to You Bet Road: A $27.1 million safety improvement project will realign several curves, widen shoulders, add a southbound left turn pocket at Greenhorn Access Road and improve the clear recovery zone, allowing errant vehicles to regain control.

August 31 – September 3

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from Maple Way to Greenhorn Access Road: Motorists may expect reversing, one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday for roadway excavation.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) at Soda Springs: Eastbound motorists may expect a full ramp closure from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for drainage cleaning.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Soda Springs to the Donner Summit Rest Area: Motorists may expect shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for fence work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) at the Interstate 80/State Route 89/State Route 267 connector off-ramp (exit 188b): Eastbound motorists may expect a full off-ramp closure from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday for a crack seal operation.

State Route 89 (Placer County) from Truckee River Bridge to Squaw Creek: Motorists may expect intermittent lane closures from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday for a guardrail work.

State Route 89 (Nevada/Sierra Counties) from Sage Hen Road to Cottonwood Road: Motorists may expect intermittent, one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday for miscellaneous work.

State Route 267 (Nevada County) from the Truckee River to the Placer County line: Northbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Thursday for installation work.

State Route 267 (Placer County) at Airport Road/Schaffer Mill Road: Northbound motorists may expect a long-term shoulder closure through September 2020 for sidewalk work.

State Route 20 (Nevada County) from Brunswick Road to Gold Flat Road: Westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday for vegetation work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Carriage Road to Ladybird Drive: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for electrical work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Orchard Road/Maidu Avenue to Old Downieville Highway: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and full highway closures from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday for utility work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Reader Ranch Road to Hoyt Crossing Trailhead: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday for tree work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Canyon Way to Auburn: Westbound motorists can expect intermittent shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday for shoulder work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Colfax to the Long Ravine Railroad Overcrossing: Motorists may expect intermittent lane closures on the interstate and on local cross streets around the clock from 9 a.m. Monday through 9 a.m. Friday for drainage work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Nevada Street to Newcastle Road: Westbound motorists may expect shoulder closures from6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday for shoulder work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Kearsarge Mill Road to Putt Road: Motorists may expect lane, ramp, and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday for shoulder and drainage work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from State Route 49 intersection to Elm Avenue: Westbound motorists may expect full ramp closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday for electrical work.

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from Brunswick Drive to Rattlesnake Road: Motorists may expect shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday for utility work.

State Route 174 (Placer County) from Rollins Lake Road to Bear River: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday for tree removal.

State Route 174 (Placer County) from Empire Mine Road to Race Street: Motorists may expect intermittent lane closures from7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday for tree work.

