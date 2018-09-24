Roadwork underway on Lake Tahoe West Shore

El Dorado County’s Department of Transportation announced crews will be performing roadwork on Lakeview Drive on Lake Tahoe’s West Shore through Friday, Oct. 5.

Lakeview Drive, between Silvertip Drive and Saturn Drive, will be closed to traffic for construction. The closure is necessary to ensure motorist and worker safety while the county’s contractor performs work on Lakeview Drive.

Access for local residents and visitors, as well as emergency personnel and law enforcement to streets on either side of the closure will be via Silvertip Drive and Valley View Drive. Appropriate signs will be installed to notify of the temporary closure. Motorists are also advised to allow extra time when traveling through the area in order to arrive at their destinations on time.

The county sincerely appreciates the cooperation and patience of motorists that use these roadways and we apologize for any inconvenience as a result of this road closure.

For questions regarding this construction, contact 530-573-7900.