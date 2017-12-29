Robert Steuber, 82-year-old facing murder charge, dies in custody of apparent natural causes

Robert Steuber, the 82-year-old Penn Valley man facing a murder charge in Nevada County, died Thursday, Dec. 28, while in custody, authorities said.

Steuber, accused in the July fatal shooting of Sandra Lebarron, 67, died while at a local hospital of apparent natural causes, said Sgt. Mike Sullivan, chief deputy coroner.

Arrested hours after Lebarron’s death, Steuber remained in a wheelchair during his court appearances. Attorneys said he had health and hearing problems and he failed to appear at some court hearings.