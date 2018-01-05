Update: Rockslide on Highway 28 near Sand Harbor cleared

A rockslide that blocked a portion of Highway 28 on Friday afternoon has been cleared.

The update from the Nevada Department of Transportation was sent out at 4:36 p.m. on Jan. 5, approximately half an hour after a tweet notified drivers the road had been blocked by a rock slide.

Original Post

A rockslide closed lanes south of Sand Harbor on Highway 28 on Friday, Jan. 5, according to a tweet from the Nevada Department of Transportation.

The department is asking drivers to look for an alternate route.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

