Rocker Memorial Skatepark receives $100K grant for construction of new skate park in Truckee

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Tahoe Mountain Resorts Foundation presented a generous $100,000 grant to the Truckee-Donner Recreation & Park District (TDRPD) during its March Board of Directors meeting. These funds, part of the Foundation’s 2024 Grant Cycle, are specifically earmarked for the construction of the Rocker Memorial Skatepark, a collaborative effort with TDRPD.

Jasmine Watts, a Board Member of Tahoe Mountain Resorts Foundation, stated, “The Rocker Memorial Skatepark embodies our commitment to enhancing the Tahoe-Truckee community by providing a free, accessible recreational space for local youth, in line with our focus on youth and environmental initiatives.”

Rocker Memorial Skatepark (RMSP) is in the process of expanding the existing skate park in Regional Park by 25,000 square feet to create a state-of-the-art facility for athletes of all skill levels. The current skatepark, built in 1999 and spanning 7,000 square feet, no longer meets the needs of the growing action sports community, leading to overcrowding and limited terrain options.

After receiving approval from the Town of Truckee in June 2022, RMSP is now navigating the permitting process. With strong community support and recent progress, fundraising efforts are gaining momentum. The grant from Tahoe Mountain Resorts Foundation, alongside contributions from local businesses in the form of materials and labor, propels the project closer to its funding goal for construction to begin.

Rocker Memorial Skatepark will continue fundraising efforts with TDRPD through donations, sponsorships, grants, and events like the Rally for Rocker on Apr. 27. This event, sanctioned by Tahoe National Forest, contributes directly to the project’s funding goals, with sponsorship opportunities available.

Colin Robinson, a Volunteer with Rocker Memorial Skatepark, expressed gratitude, saying, “We thank Tahoe Mountain Resorts Foundation for their support. This donation underscores our community’s dedication to accessible recreation and commitment to environmental preservation. We invite others to join us in completing RMSP and enhancing our community amenities.”