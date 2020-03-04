Rocklin Fire Department employees quarantined after exposure to coronavirus

Three employees of the Rocklin Fire Department are in quarantine after exposure to novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The Rocklin employees were exposed after responding to a call unrelated to COVID-19 on Feb. 27. The person assisted later tested positive for the virus and died, a release states.

Placer County Public Health is actively monitoring the Rocklin employees, who are not exhibiting symptoms.

No further details about the Rocklin employees will be shared to protect the privacy of all patients involved.

Placer County Public Health recommends residents start thinking about preparedness in the event of local community spread and planning ahead for potential disruption to daily life at work, school or home. Public Health is working with partners in health care, education, business, law enforcement and others to prepare.

City of Rocklin fire stations remain fully staffed and prepared to respond to emergencies.

“The Rocklin Fire Department has been preparing for local coronavirus cases and has taken necessary steps to limit exposure to staff,” Rocklin Fire Chief William Hack said. “The city and Fire Department are following federal, state and local health policies and remain ready to protect the citizens of Rocklin in an emergency.”

In coordination with partners at the CDC and the California Department of Public Health, Placer County Public Health is tracing individuals who have had close contact with the confirmed case and are at risk of infection.

“As the two Placer County cases illustrate, health care workers and first responders are often on the front lines when we battle infectious diseases like COVID-19,” said Placer County Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson. “But each one of us also plays a role in keeping our community healthy and safe. We understand folks may feel some anxiety about this evolving situation, but there are simple ways to turn that anxiety into action.”

Members of the general public should practice good hygiene and take simple steps to reduce the spread of respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19:

Washing hands with liquid soap and water, and rubbing for at least 20 seconds, or using alcohol-based sanitizer if soap and water are not available;

Covering your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing;

Staying home if you are sick; and

Regularly cleaning surfaces touched by many people.

Healthy people do not need to use a face mask to protect themselves from respiratory illnesses like COVID-19. People who are sick and must go out can wear a face mask to reduce the spread of germs.

Please visit Placer County’s novel coronavirus web page for preparedness resources and updates.

Source: City of Rocklin