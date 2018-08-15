Ron Cohen announced as President and COO of Squaw Valley, Alpine Meadows

Ron Cohen, former interim president and chief operating officer of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows will be taking over the position permanently, the resort announced Wednesday.

For the past 16 years Cohen has worked in the outdoor industry, most recently serving as Alterra Mountain Company's deputy general counsel. From 2010 to 2017 he served as chief administrative officer and general counsel at Mammoth Mountain.

"I have learned a tremendous amount from the Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows team over the last four months," said Cohen in a statement. "My top focus will be leading, aligning and empowering our team to realize their highest potential," he said.

Cohen will be replacing Andy Wirth who retired as the resort's president in April this year. Wirth had worked in various marketing positions for Steamboat Ski and Resort Corps for more than two decades and replaced Nancy Cushing as CEO in July 2010.

According to a press release Cohen will continue working from the offices at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows residing locally and will report directly to David Perry, President and Chief Operating Officer of Alterra Mountain Company. "It was the California mountains that brought Ron to the ski industry nearly two decades ago, and he is already embedded in the ski culture and history in the area," said Perry in a statement. "Ron knows every level of ski resort operations because he has done it all at some point in his career." Perry said he is confident in Cohen and his team and feels "a positive tone has been set" heading into the upcoming season.Â

