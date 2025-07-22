Rooted Renters Program launches Aug. 4 to secure long-term housing for Truckee workforce

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Town of Truckee has announced the second cohort of the Rooted Renters Program will launch on Aug. 4, a housing initiative aimed at increasing long-term rental options for the local workforce.

The program is designed to stabilize housing for year-round residents without the cost or delay of new construction. It encourages property owners to rent to locally employed tenants by offering financial incentives. Owners who rent their property to qualified tenants for at least 36 cumulative months can receive up to $26,000 in incentive payments.

Program Background

The Rooted Renters Program was developed by Placemate Inc., an organization focused on solving housing challenges in vacation destinations by promoting long-term rentals for year-round residents. The first cohort, which launched on July 15, 2024, quickly filled all available slots — resulting in 23 preserved housing units that supported 55 local residents.

“The success of our first year with the Rooted Renters Program affirmed what we already knew — our community is eager to support long-term housing solutions for our local workforce,” said Town Manager Jen Callaway. “With this second cohort, we’re building on that early momentum and continuing to prioritize creative, practical strategies that keep Truckee livable and thriving for those who work here.”

The initiative builds on the town’s existing Lease to Locals program, which provides financial incentives to homeowners who transition from short-term or vacant rentals to longer-term leases with local workers.

Program Details

To be considered for the second cohort, property owners must submit a preliminary application, which will be available on the Placemate website starting at 9 a.m. PDT on Aug. 4, 2025.

To qualify for the Rooted Renters program, properties must be located within the Truckee town limits. Property owners must lease to qualified tenants, meaning the average income of all adult residents does not exceed 150% of the area median income — currently $130,800 for a one-person household. Each tenant must work a minimum of 20 hours per week for an employer located in or serving the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District boundaries.

Incentives for property owners can range from $9,000 to $26,000, based on the size of the unit. Payments are issued in four installments over the three years: one at the start of the lease, followed by annual payments with increasing incentive amounts each year.

To promote equitable access, funding for the program will be split between two groups: one for returning participants from the Lease to Locals program, and one for first-time applicants.

For more information, you can visit http://www.placemate.com/rootedrenters .