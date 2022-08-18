Roseville woman dies from injuries days after crash near Meeks Bay

MEEKS BAY, Calif. — A Roseville woman who suffered internal injuries in a solo car crash last week on Lake Tahoe’s West Shore died after spending several days in an area hospital.

Jane Park, 66, was a passenger in a 2018 Honda driven by Jong Park, 75, at 1:50 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, when the incident took place on California State Route 89 at Rubicon Drive.

Jong Park was traveling southbound on SR-89 and observed northbound traffic, said a California Highway Patrol report. Jong Park tried to make room for his vehicle and approaching traffic by turning to the right, which CHP described as an unsafe turning movement, and lost control of the car.

The Honda left the road and collided with a milepost marker and two trees. The vehicle sustained major front end damage.

Jane Park was transported to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno where she stayed until being pronounced dead on Friday, Aug. 12.

Young Park, 44, was also a passenger in the vehicle. Young Park and Jong Park each reported minor injuries.

The CHP said it has reopened the investigation pending further follow up.