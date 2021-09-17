Rotary ball offers cirque experience

Save the date, Saturday, Nov. 13: The Rotary Club of Truckee presents Cirque du Truckee for the community service group’s annual Rotary Cadillac Ball fundraiser.

The evening will feature dinner by Billy McCullough of High Camp and Dragonfly, music by Sneaky Creatures and Mr. D DJ, along with fire dancers, jugglers, carnival games and a silent auction, along with a surprise guest.

Proceeds from the event go to grants for projects and nonprofit groups that benefit the Truckee community. Since its inception, the Cadillac Ball has raised over $1.5 million, with all of event’s proceeds returned to the community through a monthly grant-making process, helping fill financial holes for hundreds of local nonprofits, charities, and grassroots organizations.

Funds raised by the Cadillac Ball have supported Our Truckee River Legacy, Sierra Senior Services – Meals on Wheels, youth and education, arts and culture, animal welfare, among other causes.

The Cadillac Ball at the Truckee Community Recreation Center begins at 5:30 p.m. with registration and cocktails, followed by dinner at 6:30.





Event tickets at $75 include dinner and entertainment. A VIP ticket at $100 adds reserved seating in the VIP section. Visit http://www.cadillacball.com to purchase tickets and view a short video about the work of Rotary in the Truckee community.

The Rotary Club of Truckee was chartered on Feb.14, 1978. The club has approximately 100 active members who share a compelling sense of service and camaraderie. Each club member volunteers personal time and services to helping improve the community, along with helping raise funds the club contributes to local, national, and international charities.

The club is part of Rotary International, a worldwide organization of more than 1.2 million professional and community leaders who provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards in business and aim to build goodwill and peace in the world. There are 33,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries. Clubs are nonpolitical, nonreligious and open to all cultures, races and creeds.

For more information contact Kelly Gove at kellygove33@gmail.com or call 530-386-8656.