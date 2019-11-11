Rotary Club of Truckee celebrates the 41st annual Cadillac Ball

Matt and Shannon Connelly enjoy the Cadillac Ball in 2018. The event, hosted by Rotary Club of Truckee, returns this Saturday to the Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe.

Dorothy St.Claire photo

The Rotary Club of Truckee presents the 41st annual Cadillac Ball Nov. 16 at the Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe.

The event features a gourmet dinner, silent auction, extraordinary entertainment, and live music by Groove Foundry.

“This year’s theme is ‘Glitter and Gold,’ a sophisticated and elegant celebration of our community,” a news release states. “The Cadillac Ball is Truckee’s oldest formal fundraiser and a yearly must-attend event for many.”

Since its inception, the Cadillac Ball has raised over $1.5 million. All proceeds of are returned to the community through a monthly grant-making process, the release states, helping fill the financial holes for hundreds of local nonprofits, charities, and grassroots organizations.

Funds raised by Cadillac Ball have supported Our Truckee River Legacy Foundation, Sierra Senior Services, Truckee Tahoe Unified School District, and Arts for the Schools, among others.

Tickets can be purchased from any Truckee Rotarian or online at http://www.cadillacball.com. Guests are encouraged to come dressed in their “Tahoe black tie” finest and consider staying the night at the Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe, which is offering a reduced rate for Cadillac Ball guests.

The Rotary Club of Truckee was chartered on Feb. 15, 1978 and has a membership of nearly 100 active members who share a compelling sense of duty to their community. The club supports local organizations and returns more than $50,000 annually to the community through grants, services, events, and special funding. For more information visit http://www.truckeerotary.com.

Source: Rotary Club of Truckee