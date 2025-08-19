Rotary Club of Truckee hosts annual school supply drive

Rotary Club of Truckee’s first “Stuff the Bus” event in 2024. Provided / Rotary Club of Truckee

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Rotary Club of Truckee, in partnership with Sierra Community House and the Contractors Association of Truckee Tahoe, are hosting their second annual “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive this weekend.

This community-wide campaign collects new school supplies and hygiene products, aiming to ensure that every student in the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District, from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, starts the school year prepared to succeed.

The event will take place at the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District office on Friday, Aug. 22, and Saturday, Aug. 23.

“We want to make sure no child in our school district begins the year unprepared,” said Lori Marquette, event organizer with the Truckee Rotary Club. “A backpack full of basic supplies can mean confidence, readiness and opportunity for every student.”

Marquette called the first “Stuff the Bus” event in 2024 a resounding success, highlighting the significant need within the community. However, the volume of donations and requests revealed the need for additional supplies, more space, and even another school bus.

To meet increased demand, the Rotary Club expanded its efforts this year, partnering with local organizations including Sierra Community House, CATT, Truckee Sunrise Rotary, the Town of Truckee, the Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe, and numerous businesses and volunteers.

Event Details

Friday, Aug. 22 (2 – 5 p.m.): Last-minute drop-offs and volunteer opportunity to help “stuff” the school bus with donations.

Saturday, Aug. 23 (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.): Free supply distribution for TTUSD students and families. Backpacks and materials will be organized by grade level and school to make pickup easy.

Location: Tahoe Truckee Unified School District Office, 11603 Donner Pass Road, Truckee, CA

How to Donate

Community members can support the drive in the following ways:

Drop-off locations (through Aug. 22):

Mountain Hardware, TDPUD Front Office, Truckee Sanitary District Lobby, Town of Truckee Lobby, Flying A (Engel & Völkers), Dickson Realty, Grocery Outlet, Steve Randall Community Center, Truckee Senior Center and Wagon Train Restaurant.

Online:

Amazon Wishlist: https://www.amazon.com/registries/gl/guest-view/3WASR49SPXO9?ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_ggr-subnav-share_FKBK7133PFW2MNDAG7S5

Direct donations: Visit https://truckeerotary.org/page/stuff-the-bus