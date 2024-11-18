Rotary Club of Truckee supports life-saving maternal health project in rural Guatemala 

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Rotary Club of Truckee is raising funds for a global grant project to improve maternal and neonatal health in the rural region around Lake Atitlán, Guatemala. In partnership with the Rotary Clubs of Lake Atitlán (District 4250) and other Rotary clubs worldwide, the initiative will expand medical services and train local healthcare providers, saving countless lives.

The project benefits Hospitalito Atitlán, a private, non-profit hospital in Santiago Atitlán, a remote town on Lake Atitlán’s shores. Founded in 2005, the hospital serves a population of 100,000, most of whom are indigenous Tz’utujil Maya. Improving maternal and child health is a top priority, as the hospital is often the only medical facility offering care for high-risk pregnancies and neonatal emergencies.

This work will help to fund critical care for women and their children.

This project is part of Rotary’s Maternal and Child Health focus area, one of Rotary’s seven key global grant priorities, which also include peace, disease prevention, water, education, community development, and the environment.

Earlier this year, the Rotary Club of Truckee agreed to sponsor a global grant to improve maternal health at Hospitalito Atitlán. The project gained momentum after Jon Gresley, International Service Chair for Rotary District 5190, visited Guatemala in March 2023. Gresley, a longtime visitor to Guatemala and advocate for Rotary projects there, had previously connected with Lyn Dickey, the hospital’s Development Director, at a 2020 Rotary project fair. This conversation led to a district grant, and later, full support for the global grant.

“Guatemala is a beautiful country. The things that attract me to Guatemala are, principally, that it has one of the largest indigenous populations in Central America. Because of that, it has some very interesting cultural attraction. There’s a blending of catholicism and indigenous religion in the churches. They also have really interesting archaeological sites. It is a small developing country with many social needs,” Gresley said.

During their March 2023 visit, Gresley and Gudrun Dybdal, Truckee Rotary’s international chair, observed the hospital’s rapid expansion and saw the urgent need for additional support. The Truckee club initially secured a $5,000 district grant to address immediate needs and later committed to sponsoring the full global grant.

The total cost of the project is $131,000, funding essential medical equipment and staff training. Key items include:

– $20,267 for an ultrasound machine

– $25,000 for a neonatal warming and resuscitation table

These investments will improve outcomes for mothers and babies, enabling the hospital to handle high-risk pregnancies and provide critical care during childbirth.

Funds raised by Truckee Rotary, along with matching funds from Rotary District 5190 and Rotary International, will ensure that this equipment is secured and staff trained. In addition to the Rotary Clubs of Truckee and Lake Atitlán, clubs from Districts 5170 (California) and 7080 (Canada) have contributed to the project.

Gresley emphasized that funds for international projects come directly from Rotary members, not from local fundraising events. “When we raise funds locally, those funds are dedicated to Truckee community projects. But for international projects, like this one, the funds come directly from the membership and are matched by the Rotary network. This is the magic of Rotary: when we invest, we leverage funds from the district and Rotary International, multiplying the impact of our contributions,” Gresley said.

Hospitalito Atitlán has already made significant strides in improving care, including building a blood bank to address the hospital’s long-standing dependency on outside blood supplies. This critical resource was made possible through years of fundraising. The hospital is also investing $90,000 in new equipment and further expanding its services, including training for healthcare professionals and updating its facilities. A key focus is working with comadronas (traditional midwives) to reduce high rates of high risk home births, providing them with tools to monitor pregnancies and detect when medical attention is needed.

How You Can Help

There is still $45,000 to be raised to complete the project. The Rotary Club of Truckee is asking for local donations to meet this goal. Contributions to the Truckee Rotary Community Foundation (a 501(c)(3) organization) are tax-deductible and will be matched by district and Rotary International funds.

Donations of any amount are needed and welcome.

To learn more, contact the Rotary Club of Truckee at gudrundybdal@gmail.com

Once fully funded, the project will be completed by 2026. Rotary members plan to visit Guatemala for a tour of the fully equipped hospital, staffed with trained healthcare professionals, providing improved care to the local community.

How to Donate:

Checks can be mailed to:

Truckee Rotary Community Foundation

PO Box 3210

Truckee, CA 96160

Those interested can also donate by scanning the QR code below:

Supporters can also pledge funds or inquire about more details by contacting the Rotary Club of Truckee directly at TruckeeRotary@gmail.com

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.