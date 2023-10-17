Rotary Club of Truckee to host ‘Small Town, Big Night Out’, tickets on sale
TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Rotary Club of Truckee announced the inaugural Small Town Big Night Out, a family-friendly event featuring a western-style BBQ and line dancing. Presented by Truckee-Tahoe Lumber Company, this new event is focused on friends, fun, and community.
Break out the Wranglers and polish off your cowboy boots in support of Truckee-Tahoe youth, seniors, and nonprofits. 100% of the event’s proceeds are returned to our community through a monthly grant-making process, helping fill the financial holes for local organizations.
The evening will feature performances by Tahoe School of Music students and Megan Lacey, line dancing instruction, music by Mr. D DJ, a 50/50 cash raffle, and family fun all night long!
Tickets are $55 per person or $30 for children 12 years and younger. They can be purchased at http://www.smalltownbignightout.com.
This year’s theme is “Bootscootin’ BBQ,” and guests are encouraged to come dressed in their cowboy finest to compete for the title of Rodeo Queen and Clown.
Full event information can be found at http://www.smalltownbignightout.com.
