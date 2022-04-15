Rotary club proposes ‘Welcome to Truckee’ sign

All signs point to Truckee.

The Truckee Town Council on Tuesday heard about a 20-year-old project that is being jump-started by the Rotary Club of Truckee — a “Welcome to Truckee” sign.

When the Truckee Bypass opened in 2002, there were concerns downtown Truckee would be difficult for tourists and visitors to find.

The proposed sign is roughly 10-feet by 10-feet, with a 3- to 4-foot tall base. The Rotary Club said it’s eyeing locations on Highway 89, Highway 267, and West Donner Pass Road, while also looking to the council for input.

The club estimates the cost of the sign would require roughly $30,000 to $40,000 to be raised.





In other matters, Town Council also approved of amending a use agreement with Coburn Crossing, allowing tenants at the apartments to enter into month-to-month agreements after an initial six- or 12-month lease is fulfilled. Staff also found that while there are some discrepancies with Coburn Crossing’s deed restriction agreement, according to a review, staff found the project was largely in compliance with its current use agreement with the town.

“I am definitely supportive of amending the use agreement to allow for month-to-month after a longer term lease has concluded,” said Vice Mayor Lindsay Romack. “Having that opportunity makes a lot of sense to support our local community members.”

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com