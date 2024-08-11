Rotary Exchange Program: A journey of cultural connection

Last year, a routine Rotary Club meeting turned into a life-changing experience for my family. The spotlight was on the Rotary Exchange Program, and the presenter’s call for host families for the upcoming school year seemed straightforward: three months of hosting an exchange student. With space in my home and two children in middle and high school, I saw this as a golden opportunity for my kids to gain a broader perspective on the world. Little did I know, the impact would be far more profound than I had anticipated.

After a simple online training and application process, we eagerly awaited our exchange student’s arrival. In a few months, we were introduced to Natalie “Naty” from a village near Prague in the Czech Republic. Initial email exchanges and a video call quickly established a bond. What began with basic questions blossomed into hours of shared laughter, virtual home tours, and discussions about school and friendships. The excitement to meet Naty in person was palpable.

From left to right- Gavin Cole, April Cole, Chris Cole, Scarlett Cole and Natalie Hanley. Provided / April Cole

When August 2023 arrived, Naty stepped off the plane and into her new home. Her excellent English made communication seamless, and we enthusiastically introduced her to the beauty of our town. From exploring the Donner Rim Trail to enjoying Fro-Yo at Summit Swirl, we reveled in discovering our own backyard through Naty’s fresh eyes.

Naty quickly became an integral part of our family, forging a close bond with our daughter and immersing herself in local activities. She joined the Truckee High School Cross Country Team and balanced rigorous training with exploring the region. We enjoyed adventures to Six Flags and Disneyland together, creating memories that would last a lifetime. As the three months drew to a close, it was time for Naty to move on to her next host family, just in time for the holiday season.

Despite her relocation, Naty remained a cherished part of our family. We continued to support her at track meets, celebrate her achievements, and enjoy meals together. The impact of hosting Naty extended far beyond the initial three-month commitment; she truly became a beloved member of our family.

Reflecting on the experience, we found the journey deeply enriching and transformative. We had anticipated a meaningful cultural exchange, but the profound emotional connection we developed with Naty far exceeded our expectations.

For those considering hosting an international student, the Rotary Club of Truckee is actively seeking families for the upcoming school year. If you’re interested in making a difference and experiencing the world through a new perspective, contact the Rotary Club of Truckee at truckeerotary@gmail.com . Embrace the opportunity to open your home and heart to an exchange student—an experience that may change your life as it did ours.