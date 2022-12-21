Rubicon Pizza raises $25k for Friends of the Truckee Library

Rubicon Pizza Co. awarded a check for $25,000 to the Friends of the Truckee Library.

Provided

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Rubicon Pizza Co., located in the Village at Northstar, recently awarded a check for $25,000 to the Friends of the Truckee Library.

Rubicon Pizza regularly gives back to the Truckee community and has awarded over $100,000 to local non-profits over the past decade. One of Rubicon’s biggest ways of giving back is by sponsoring a local non-profit organization for the year, which is voted on and chosen annually by the staff. This past year the team rallied to support the Friends of the Truckee Library.

Throughout the year, Rubicon and the chosen non-profit partner up to sell pizza slices at an outdoor pizza cart during busy times in the village. Rubicon also encourages guests to donate extra cash on their bills to the non-profit and at the end of the year, throws a Fall Fundraising Feast where guests are invited to have a night full of fun with live music, a raffle, and an all-you-can-eat pizza, pasta and salad buffet. Rubicon’s staff volunteers their time for the night, and all proceeds are donated back to the non-profit.

Rubicon’s General Manager, Mike Phillips, sums up the event by stating, “It’s very rewarding to be afforded the opportunity to give back to our community. The stewardship displayed by The Friends of the Truckee Library and other local non-profits make Truckee a special place to live.”

The Friends of the Truckee Library support the cultural, social, and educational wellbeing of our community by advocating for the current Truckee Library and working to build a larger, modern library facility. We are striving to increase community awareness in support of the new library campaign, LibraryUP!

“Rubicon is proud to support our community through frequent fundraising events,” said Ray Villaman, owner and CEO of Rubicon Pizza Company.

“This year was especially meaningful for us to contribute to a local nonprofit. Our community has endured so much in the last few years. We couldn’t be happier to have had the success we did, considering all the challenges presented to us. We are excited to assist with a library that will be a perfect meeting place for the community. It is because of Rubicon’s management, employees, Friends of the Library volunteers, our partner companies, and many individuals who supported that we were able to make the contribution,” he added. “I am particularly proud of our GM, Mike Phillips, for orchestrating this year’s fundraising efforts.”

Rubicon donated $25,000 for the calendar year 2022. According to Villaman, the $25,000 sum is the most successful fundraising effort for Rubicon since it was established in 2007. This is especially meaningful after both the restaurant and community come out of the pandemic time.

The Friends of the Truckee Library President, Louise Zabriskie, said, “The Friends of the Truckee Library are grateful for the opportunity to work with Rubicon Pizza this past year as a fundraising partner for a new library for Truckee. Recognition goes to owner Ray Villaman for his strong belief in philanthropy to local nonprofits and imparting his values to his Rubicon staff as well. Whether it was selling pizza slices in front of his restaurant during the winter months or hosting the wildly successful fundraiser dinner at the restaurant in November, manager Mike Phillips and his staff members bent over backwards to do everything possible to make these events successful for both volunteers and patrons. Thank you Ray Villaman, Mike Phillips and your wonderful staff for supporting a new Library. It truly takes a village!”

For more information or to make a donation to help The Friends of the Truckee Library realize its goals, go to https://www.truckeefol.org/.