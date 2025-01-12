Sacramento man missing, car found near Soda Springs
SODA SPRINGS, Calif. – German Ramirez-Velazquez, 35, of Sacramento is missing. He is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5′ 7″, 180 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen leaving his residence in Sacramento at 10:12 a.m. on Jan. 11, wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, dark pants and dark shoes with a light-colored ballcap.
He intended to visit family in Reno but did not make it. Ramirez-Velazquez’s vehicle was found on the side of Interstate 80, east of Soda Springs (exit 174).
For possible sightings of Ramirez-Velazquez, please call 911.
