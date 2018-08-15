San Francisco woman dies near Purdon Crossing, Nevada County coroner says

A San Francisco woman died Monday after having a seizure near Purdon Crossing in Nevada County, authorities said.

Emma Louis-Dreyfus, 44, of San Francisco, died that morning about a quarter-mile upstream of Purdon. An autopsy occurred Tuesday. The cause of death is pending toxicology results, said sheriff's Sgt. Mike Sullivan, chief deputy coroner.

"At this point it doesn't appear to be anything river-related or any type of drowning or anything like that," he added.

The toxicology tests will take about two weeks, Sullivan said.

Authorities responded around 9:35 a.m. to reports of someone having a seizure and then becoming unresponsive. First-responders attempted life-saving measures, though Louis-Dreyfus died, Sullivan said.

Louis-Dreyfus was at a campsite with three or four others. It's likely she died from a medical episode or a reaction to some substance, he added.

"There were some items that were found that led us to believe that it could be drug-related," Sullivan said. "There's some contraband that was located at the scene."

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.