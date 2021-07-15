Sand Harbor boat ramp to close due to low water level
Special to the Sierra Sun
Due to low water level at Lake Tahoe, the Sand Harbor State Park boat ramp will close this weekend.
Nevada State Parks Education and Information Officer Jennifer Ramella confirmed on Tuesday that the ramp will close at 8 p.m., Sunday, July 18.
She said the boat ramp entrance will remain open, but no vessels will be able to launch.
Tahoe Regional Planning Agency spokesperson Jeff Cowen said the Sand Harbor boat ramp commonly closes in low water conditions.
There will be two public boat ramps available after the weekend including Cave Rock (6 a.m. to 8 p.m.) and Lake Forest in Tahoe City (6 a.m. to 8 p.m.).
There are also several private launch facilities.
For more information, visit https://tahoeboatinspections.com/ready-to-launch/.
Bill Rozak is editor of the Tahoe Daily Tribune, a sister publication of the Sierra Sun
