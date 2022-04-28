Sand Harbor boat ramp to stay closed for summer

FILE — Smokeless sunset at Sand Harbor Beach in this file photo.

Submitted by Michael Kennedy

Due to continued low water levels, the Sand Harbor boat ramp will remain closed for the upcoming summer, a news release states.

Beginning at 6 a.m. May 27, the Sand Harbor boat ramp parking lot will be opened to provide a limited number of parking spaces for vehicles with kayaks and paddle boards, as well as parking for oversized vehicles.

The Cave Rock boat ramp is currently open seven days a week for motorized boat launches from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Beginning May 27, the ramp hours will change to 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Park staff anticipate the Cave Rock boat ramp being extremely busy this season. No boats will be launched if a parking space is not available.

Boaters are reminded to complete all watercraft inspection with Tahoe Regional Planning Agency prior to arriving at the boat ramp. For more information on the Invasive Species Program and inspection locations, visit tahoeboatinspections.com .

Nevada State Parks urges visitors to enjoy a safe boating season by observing water safety practices. Always wear a life jacket, don’t mix alcohol and boating, check the weather forecast before you go and file a float plan. When swimming, be aware that high altitudes may cause you to tire more quickly, remember that cold water will take your breath away and be sure to enter water slowly to allow your body time to acclimate to cold temperatures.

For park updates, visit parks.nv.gov .

Source: Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources