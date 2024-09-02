Sand Harbor State Park and Cave Rock State Park boat ramps transition to winter hours
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV – Starting Tuesday, September 3, 2024, the Sand Harbor and Cave Rock boat ramps will shift to winter operating hours. The new schedule will see both boat ramps open daily from 6:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sand Harbor’s boat ramp will now be open seven days a week.
To ensure all boats are properly inspected and sealed by the 4:30 p.m. closing time, we strongly recommend planning to pull your boat or jet ski from the water by 4:00 p.m. This will provide our boat inspectors sufficient time to complete the necessary sealing process.
