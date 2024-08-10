Sand Harbor State Park boat ramp to close on Tuesdays, Wednesdays due to staffing shortages

The Sand Harbor Boat Ramp will be closed two days per week for the remainder of the season.

INCLINE VILLAGE, NV. – Sand Harbor State Park will be closing the boat ramp and boat ramp parking at Sand Harbor State Park on Tuesdays and Wednesdays starting Tuesday, August 13, 2024, due to ongoing staffing shortages. These closures are expected to last through the end of September 2024.

This temporary measure is necessary to ensure the safety and proper maintenance of park facilities during a period of limited resources. The park remains committed to providing a safe and enjoyable experience for all visitors, and efforts are being made to address staffing needs.

During the closure days, visitors will not be able to launch watercraft at Sand Harbor State Park or utilize the parking lot at the boat ramp area. Visitors are encouraged to explore other boat launches around Lake Tahoe like Cave Rock State Park located on Hwy 50 in Glenbrook, NV, just South of Cave Rock.

The Sand Harbor boat ramp and parking will remain open as usual Thursday through Monday.

We understand that these closures may cause inconvenience for boaters, and we appreciate the public’s understanding as we work through this challenging time. The Nevada Division of State Parks is dedicated to maintaining the quality of our services, and we are actively seeking solutions to our ongoing staffing shortages.