Santa Rosa man dies at Heavenly Mountain Resort

A 49-year-old Santa Rosa man died after an apparent medical incident at Heavenly Mountain Resort earlier this week.

Heavenly Mountain Ski Patrol responded to the Dec. 27 incident on a beginner run near Poma Trail. After emergency care and evaluation, the man was pronounced deceased by Tahoe Valley Fire Department and the El Dorado County Coroner.

“Heavenly Mountain Resort, Heavenly Ski Patrol, and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends,” said Mike Goar, vice president of mountain division and chief operating officer of Heavenly Mountain Resort.

This story will be updated as further information becomes available.

The Tahoe Daily Tribune contributed to this report.