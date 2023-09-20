Save Mart in Tahoe City to close due to lease not being renewed by landlord 

TAHOE CITY, Calif.— After more than 50 years of serving the Tahoe City community, the property landlord of the Save Mart store in Tahoe City has chosen not to renew the store’s lease.

The store will close on Wednesday, Oct. 18. Currently, the only other Save Mart on the north shore is on Deerfield Drive in Truckee.

“Despite our best efforts, the property landlord of the Save Mart store in Tahoe City has chosen not to renew our lease, forcing us to vacate the store,” said a statement released by the Save Mart companies. “We have proudly served the Tahoe City community for more than 50 years and are deeply disappointed in this decision.”

Tahoe City Save Mart associates will be offered job opportunities at other stores within the Save Mart companies.

“We are actively exploring other locations so that we can continue to serve the Tahoe City community,” said the statement.