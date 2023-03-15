Save Mart in Truckee closed, deemed hazardous due to snow load

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Truckee Fire Protection District deemed the Truckee Save Mart as hazardous on Wednesday, after responding to an early morning call about the building.

Crews were dispatched to the Save Mart at 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

“Our crews on site noted damage to the ceiling and walls and citing safety concerns began the process of red tagging the building with the Town of Truckee,” TFPD Battalion Chief Ryan Ochoa said.

With the rain on snow event, several buildings throughout town are experiencing structural issues.

“Town staff, including the Town’s chief building official, have been on site and are working with the property and business owners to assess the situation,” said Bron Roberts, communications program manager for the Town of Truckee. “Currently Save Mart is closed with no estimated time of reopening.

“This is an example of why it is so important to be checking snow loads on roofs and watching for the warning signs of potential structural concerns — doors and windows being difficult to open, cracking in drywall, beam deflection, and walls or posts put of plumb,” Roberts continued.

The Town Council ratified the Town’s Emergency declaration and approved an expedited permit process with waived permit fees for property owners that have experienced storm related damages.

“We are hoping to encourage residents to contact our Building Division at 530-582-7821. If they are experiencing storm related damages and want to utilize the Town’s expedited permitting process, a Town Building Inspector will need to assess the property and the damage,” Roberts said.