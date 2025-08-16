Saving lives through spay and neuter; Pound Puppy Rescue’s fight against overpopulation

Kathleen O’Sullivan, Founder Pound Puppy Rescue

Pound Puppy Rescue was founded in 2001, rescuing puppies from overcrowded shelters and finding each puppy a safe and healthy life in a loving home. We continue to rescue puppies; however, our current focus is being proactive to reduce the number of unwanted puppies by offering low cost spay/neuter for low-income families with Pitt Bulls and Shepherds in Nevada County.

From Rescue to Revolution

In the last two months, we have sponsored spay/neuter clinics with SNIP @ Simply Country in Grass Valley. To date we have been able to spay/neuter 94 dogs and puppies which included 8 dogs from one family, one mama and her 10 pit puppies, and 6 dogs from another family. We offer financial assistance for low-income families with Pit Bulls & Shepherds.

One female dog and her babies can have over 67,000 puppies in a six-year time frame! The people we have helped are very grateful and clearly love their dogs, but need help stopping their pets from contributing to this critical problem of homeless puppies and dogs.

We envision our community dedicated to making low cost spay/neuter accessible to families who otherwise would not have the means to alter their dog.

For the last two months Wayward Journey in Grass Valley has partnered with Pound Puppy Rescue to get dogs signed up for the spay/neuter clinics. Wayward Journey offers free dog food for animals in need every Saturday at the Grass Valley Shelter.

Many owners need accessible and affordable care, and with your help we can make that happen.

100% of every donation will go toward spay/neuter for dogs of low-income families in Nevada County.

The Overpopulation Crisis: A Growing Problem

In Nevada County, our shelters are over capacity, resulting in owner surrenders being turned away. Recently, a young man from North San Juan with a litter of eight 3-month-old puppies was not allowed to surrender his puppies to our local shelter, as the shelter was full. The shelter employees tried to give options, but the owner of the pups got frustrated and drove off. PPR was able, with the cooperation of the owner, to spay and neuter all the puppies and the mama. These pups and their mom will not be adding to the overpopulation problem, but unfortunately, homes have not been found for these puppies. They are 5 months old and still looking for homes.

Spay and Neuter: The Solution

If you care and are concerned with the number of homeless dogs in our local shelters, seeing puppies and dogs being abandoned, help us keep this needed spay/neuter assistance program going. A half-day clinic costs $5,000, and without donations or corporate sponsorships, we are unable to sponsor these clinics.

Ideally, Nevada County will have a Low Cost Spay-Neuter clinic available to everyone, but NOW something can be done with your help.

Please Donate here and help PPR continue to sponsor spay/neuter assistance programs.