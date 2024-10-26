Saying goodbye to another Truckee summer (Opinion)

Two weeks ago, I headed to Ponderosa Golf Course with two friends for my first nine holes of the season. The weather was perfect, the company was great, and we had a lot of fun. But just two days later, the golf course closed for the season. It wasn’t just my first round of golf this summer—it was also my last. At that moment, I realized how quickly the summer had flown by. Back in June, I made a promise to myself to make the most of this summer, our second full one in Truckee. I envisioned multiple lake days a week with my dog Auggie, hiking new trails with Dustin in the evenings, running more, golfing more, and paddling on Donner Lake more than last year. So, did I meet my goal? Not exactly, and as I sat in the golf cart on hole 7, I reflected on why.

Living in Truckee is something I truly love, especially in the summer and early fall. However, I’ve found that sometimes, despite living in a place I cherish, it can be difficult to get out and enjoy it as much as I’d like. Part of the reason is my job. Managing a large organization can be demanding, and although I protect my personal time, work can often be so intense that by the evening or weekend, I’m completely drained. After a long day, sometimes all I want to do is collapse on the couch with my dog instead of heading down to the lake, dealing with parking, lugging gear, and interacting with more people.

Another challenge this summer was having visitors. While you might think having guests would get us out exploring more, we tended to stick to the same spots. Waddle Ranch and Martis Valley were easy hikes to introduce our less outdoorsy friends to nature, and downtown was a good option for older guests. We did get down to Donner Lake with visitors, but not in those peaceful early morning hours that I love for paddleboarding.

Finally, one reason I didn’t explore as much of Truckee as I’d hoped is that I was busy exploring other places. We took several camping trips to the Lake Basin, visited family in Napa, took a girls’ trip to LA, and even made it up to the California Redwoods.

It’s easy to assume you’ll have plenty of time to explore where you live, so you prioritize venturing elsewhere. Plus, it’s overwhelming just how many options there are around Truckee. As I sat on the 7th hole, I decided to give myself some grace. Even if I didn’t check off as many new trails as I planned, I still fully enjoyed the summer. Now, I’m ready to welcome winter and all the adventures it has to offer.