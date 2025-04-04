Scam alert: multiple reports of scammers impersonating Tahoe Forest Health System staff

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tahoe Forest Health System has recently received multiple reports of scammers impersonating our employees and attempting to obtain personal information from patients. Their security staff has investigated the matter and can attest there has been no breach or unauthorized access to data within our healthcare system’s technical infrastructure.

“We are actively monitoring these activities and working closely with state, federal, and cybersecurity experts,” a press release stated.

While they cannot pinpoint the exact source of these incidents, it is possible that patients may have been compromised through phishing emails, third-party data breaches unrelated to data stored at Tahoe Forest, or other means. Given the rising number of cyber threats in healthcare and beyond, TFHS said they expect that such incidents may continue. Should they become aware of any breach within our systems, they will notify patients immediately.

If you suspect you’ve been contacted by a scammer, here are some steps you can take:

Be vigilant: Trust your gut – if something feels off, it probably is.

Hang up immediately: If you suspect the call is a scam, hang up right away.

Report the incident: Contact Tahoe Forest Health System to report the suspicious call at (530) 582-6667 or via email at reportscam@tfhd.com . This helps us track such activities.

Verify the caller: If you're unsure about the legitimacy of the call, hang up and call our Tahoe Forest Financial Customer Service team at (530) 582-3598.

Monitor your accounts: Keep an eye on your bank and credit card statements for any unauthorized transactions.

Report to authorities: You can report the scam to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at ReportFraud.ftc.gov or call 1-877-FTC-HELP.

“At Tahoe Forest, we are deeply committed to safeguarding patient data. We continuously invest in cutting-edge systems and technology to ensure the highest level of security for both personal and health information,” the press release stated.

“You can trust that your safety and the security of your information is our top priority,” the press release concluded.