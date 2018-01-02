Scattered showers in Truckee forecast; snow possible on weekend

Partly sunny skies in Truckee on Tuesday, Jan. 2, are forecast to give way to scattered showers and rain later in the week, the National Weather Service Office in Reno said.

The high Tuesday should near 52 degrees with a low around 23 degrees.

Scattered showers are in the forecast after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3. Showers are also in the forecast on Wednesday evening. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Showers remain in the forecast throughout the week with a possibility of snow showers on Saturday, Jan. 6.