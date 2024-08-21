School board approves emergency resolution for North Tahoe High repairs

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – During the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District’s Aug. 14 board meeting, an emergency resolution was approved to repair water damages to the roof and parts of the building at North Tahoe High School.

According to Todd Rivera, Assistant Superintendent Chief Business Officer, the district is in the process of doing a re-roofing project at the high school which covers the area over the auditorium and some of the adjacent hallways and classrooms.

“On July 15, that area experienced a severe thunderstorm. Unfortunately, the roofing contractor did not have an area sealed on the roof,” said Rivera.

Water got through the roof into the first and second floor which, according to Tahoe Truckee Unified School District Coordinator of District Communications and Parent Engagement Amber Burke, “caused extensive water damage to the stage floor, corridor walls, and ceilings adjacent to the auditorium, as well as water intrusion into the sound and lighting equipment.”

Staff took quick action and reached out to the district’s insurance company. The next day, a water restoration company was sent out to assess the damage and demolish the damaged areas.

“That was done in an expedited manner to prevent additional damage and any potential for mold growth,” said Rivera.

The company that did the demolition gave the district a proposal for repairs to the damaged area, including new drywall, ceiling tiles, and replacement of the stage floor. Bridges Restoration LLC dba West Coast quoted the project to be nearly $530,000.

Typically, with a project of this amount, the board would have had to approve the project and the district would have had to go out for bid. According to Rivera, that would’ve taken at least 30 days, possibly even longer. With school set to begin on Aug. 27, the damage needs to be repaired sooner than the normal process would allow.

The school district’s insurance is covering the cost of the repairs and will go after reimbursement from the contractor’s insurance.

“The TTUSD Board of Trustees approved an emergency resolution on Aug. 14 to expedite the repair process. This allows us to swiftly address the water damage without delays caused by a formal bidding process,” said Burke.

The board will need to re-approve the emergency resolution at each boarding meeting until the emergency is over but Rivera is hopeful the repairs will be complete before the next meeting on Sept. 4.

“We are working diligently to restore the school to its previous condition and do not anticipate student disruptions in the upcoming school year,” said Burke.

These repairs are part of a district-wide project to ensure our school sites are safe and functional for students and staff.

“These included roof resurfacing at GES portables, Truckee High School, and North Tahoe, and converting the former Truckee High School pool into a fieldhouse. We also enhanced accessibility with ADA improvements, added e-bike parking at multiple sites, and installed new bleachers at the NTHS football stadium,” said Burke.