School district hosts hiring event Thursday in Incline

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Washoe County School District this week is hosting a hiring event in Incline Village.

The school district is recruiting for some critical need positions in housekeeping, transportation, substitute teacher services and more.

The event will be held from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, July 29, at Incline Elementary School located at 915 Northwood Boulevard.

Human Resources will be at the event to assist applicants and answer questions.

To see a complete list of available positions, visit https://www.washoeschools.net/Page/1034 .





For more information, contact HR Manager Caty Delone at catherine.delone@washoeschools.net or 775-348-0321.