School workers agree to 5% pay bump

The Tahoe Truckee Unified School District has reached an agreement with the local California School Employees Association chapter, approving a 5% salary increase and one-time scaled pay bonus.

“We came to an agreement with the district in record time,” said Tahoe Truckee Chapter No. 383 President Malissa Cruz during Wednesday’s board meeting. “We all really felt like we were on the same page with both sides.”

Full-time employees of the association, which represents school workers who perform security, food services, maintenance, office and clerical work, transportation, and other duties, are set to receive a $1,000 bonus. Those not working a full-time workweek will receive a $500 bonus

The fiscal impact, according to the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District, is roughly $974,000.

Additionally, the board unanimously approved of a motion to keep Kim Szczurek as Tahoe Truckee Unified School District Board of Education president for the 2022 calendar year.





Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com