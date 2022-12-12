Schools, some roads closed, chain controls in effect Monday at Truckee-Tahoe

A screen grab from a video taken by a Heavenly employee showing a Dipper Express chairlift swinging violently in the wind.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe residents on Monday morning are digging their way out from a winter storm that dropped feet of snow, packed powerful winds that sent chairlifts violently swinging and left thousands without power.

The storm may be leaving the basin, but impacts are still being felt including roads and school closures and chain controls.

All schools at Lake Tahoe have been canceled for Monday.

“Due to heavy snow, no power in several schools (and communities), down trees, roads not cleared and campuses not quite ready, all LTUSD schools will be closed on Monday,” said the Lake Tahoe Unified School District.

Three mountain passes are currently closed in the Lake Tahoe area Monday morning including Mount Rose Summit (SR-431), Carson Pass (SR-88) and Echo Summit on U.S. Highway 50 where traffic is being temporarily held in Meyers for westbound travelers.

SR-88 is closed to westbound motorists at Pickett’s Junction/SR-89.

Chain controls are in effect on every highway in the basin except in South Lake Tahoe on US-50 from Meyers to Stateline.

A wind gust at Palisades Tahoe hit 154 mph on Saturday morning and Heavenly Mountain Resort posted a video of a chairlift swinging violently in the wind due to gusts that topped 100 mph along with a tweet: “A reminder that wind hold is always for your safety.”

A 70-mile stretch of eastbound Interstate 80 was closed Saturday “due to zero visibility” from Colfax through Truckee to the Nevada state line, transportation officials said. Chains were required on much of the rest of I-80 and other routes in the mountains from Reno toward Sacramento.

The Sierra Avalanche Center issued an avalanche warning for the weekend that expires at 7 a.m. Monday.

Power was beginning to be restored through Sunday night for some residents. There are 241 customers without power in the Carnelian Bat and Tahoma areas, according to the Liberty Utilities Outage Map .

The National Weather Service is forecasting the week to be precipitation free with highs in the mid to upper 30s and overnight lows will struggle to reach double digits.